Global Leasing Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Leasing Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Leasing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Leasing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global leasing market is expected to grow from $1.18 trillion in 2020 to $1.35 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.83 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The emergence of startups as major clients of leasing service providers is expected to drive the market.

The leasing market consists of sales of leasing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use a wide variety of tangible goods such as consumer goods, industrial machinery and equipment, automobiles and others and assign intangible assets such as trademarks to customers in return for a periodic rental or lease payment.

Trends In The Global Leasing Market

Internet of Things technology is widely being used by car rental and leasing companies to maintain and manage fleets. IoT is a network of internet connected objects or devices able to collect and exchange data using embedded sensors. his technology is also being used by car rental companies to check fuel level information at the point of car return, eliminating the need for staff to check fuel levels manually. Further, virtual key solutions for locking and unlocking of door help avoid management of large number of physical keys.

Global Leasing Market Segments:

The global leasing market is further segmented based on type, mode and geography.

By Type: Automotive Equipment Leasing, Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers, Machinery Leasing, Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets

By Mode: Online, Offline

Subsegments Covered: Passenger Car Rental, Passenger Car Leasing, Truck, Utility Trailer, And RV (Recreational Vehicle) Rental And Leasing, Consumer Goods Rental, General Rental Centers, Heavy Construction Machinery Rental, Commercial Air, Rail, And Water Transportation Equipment Rental, Mining, Oil And Gas, And Forestry Machinery And Equipment Rental, Office Machinery And Equipment Rental, Other Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Rental, Oil Royalty Companies, Patent Owners And Lessors

By Geography: The global leasing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global leasing market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2020.

Leasing Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides leasing global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global leasing market, leasing global market share, leasing global market players, leasing global market segments and geographies, leasing global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The leasing global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Leasing Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Leasing Market Organizations Covered: Enterprise Holdings Inc; Hertz Global Holdings Inc; LeasePlan Corporation N V; Avis Budget Group Inc; United Rentals Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

