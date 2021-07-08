Global Fast Fashion Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Fast Fashion Market 2021-2030

Fast Fashion Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Fast Fashion Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global fast fashion market is expected grow from $25.09 billion in 2020 to $30.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $39.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Increasing adoption of affordable clothes by the rising youth population drove the fast fashion market.

The fast-fashion market consists of sales of clothing and apparel in trend and related services. Fast fashion means garments that move quickly from the catwalk to the stores to meet the new trends. Fast fashion clothing collections are supported by the foremost recent fashion trends presented at Fashion Week.

Trends In The Global Fast Fashion Market

Virtual and augmented reality is being used by online and offline retailers in the fast fashion market. The use of virtual or augmented reality in the fast fashion market is to fill the gap between online and offline channels. These technologies enable the customer to try the product and see how it looks when they try the clothes or make-up on them by using virtual reality mirrors or cameras in their smartphones. For instance, applications such as DressingRoom are using augmented reality technology to enable shoppers to try outfits on an avatar. Virtual and augmented reality enhances in-store experience and this is driving the market for fast fashion.

Global Fast Fashion Market Segments:

The global fast fashion market is further segmented based on gender, age, type and geography.

By Gender: Women's Wear, Men's Wear

By Age: Adults Wear, Teens Wear, Kids Wear, Others

By Type: Pants, Coat, Skirt, Others

By Geography: The global fast fashion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fast Fashion Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fast fashion global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fast fashion market, fast fashion global market share, fast fashion global market players, fast fashion global market segments and geographies, fast fashion global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The fast fashion global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Fast Fashion Market Organizations Covered: Zara (Inditex), H&M Group, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Gap, Forever 21, Mango

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

