Interview released with DSTL, UK MoD ahead of the Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems 2021 Conference
SMi Group reports: Keynote speaker from DSTL, UK MoD participated in an interview ahead of Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems 2021 in London this September.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is proud to present the inaugural Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems conference, convening on the 20th and 21st September 2021 in London. The event will provide the opportunity to hear from the leading vendors and OEMs, as they discuss the mechanical and electrical architecture of the platforms that will define mechanised operations, both now and in the years to come.
Ahead of the meeting, SMi Group caught up with Mr William Suttie, Technical Authority, Land Platforms Group, DSTL, UK MoD to find out more about their role within the industry, the unique perspectives they will be bringing to the conference, what challenges they foresee for integrating innovative power solutions for the next generation armoured vehicles, and more.
A snapshot of the interview:
1. About you – what is your role and what perspective do you bring to the conference?
"I am the DSTL technical lead for support to TD6 which is an army funded programme to convert 3 platforms to hybrid electric drive configuration. I am also the technical lead for future armoured vehicle research where we are looking at concepts for the next generation of vehicles, electric drive and mobility solutions and power requirements…”
2. Where do you see the future challenges for power systems and platform electrification moving forward?
"E-Drive is maturing for the civil market and so the challenge is exploiting those technologies in a military context taking into account the environmental and safety challenges."
3. "What excites you most about this year’s programme and what tangible lessons will it offer attendees?
"A big question is if e-drive provides so many benefits and a lot of successful e-drive demonstrators have been built why are there no in-service e-drive armoured vehicles. A good outcome would be a better understanding of the maturity of technology and barriers to exploitation."
Mr William Suttie will be presenting a keynote briefing on ‘Enhancing Future Armoured Vehicle Capabilities Through Exploiting Innovative Electric Drive System Solutions’ on Day One of the event.
Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems Conference
20th - 21st September 2021
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
