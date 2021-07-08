Ukrainian Business Council Renews Strategic Partnership with Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone
Ukraininan Business Council and UAQ Free Trade Zone Signs MoU at One UAQ, new headquarters of UAQ FTZ for enhanced business impact.UMM AL QUWAIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The delegates from the Ukrainian Business Council visited the new UAQ FTZ headquarters, "One UAQ", during which both parties - UBC and UAQ FTZ - signed a Memorandum of Understanding to leverage their respective strengths for the benefit of the Ukrainian Business Community in the UAE. This marked the second year of the successful cooperation between UAQ FTZ and UBC.
Ukraine’s strong entrepreneurial culture has led many Ukrainian businesses to setting up their bases in the UAE, one of the world’s greatest business hubs. The Ukrainian business community is mostly engaged in the fields of Shipping, Agricultural Trading, IT and Management Consultancy in the UAE. The UAQ Free Trade Zone has a broad portfolio of business licenses and facilities that suit all these sectors.
“With logistics playing a critical role in the Ukrainian enterprise in the UAE, we realise that we can drive far more business impact to Ukraininan businesses with the added capabilities of our 20 million sq.feet of premium land which is suited to warehouses, industrial units and offices in one of the most strategic locations in the MENA region. This MoU presents a unique opportunity for our Free Zone as well as Ukrainian businesses,” said Johnson George, General Manager of UAQ Free Trade Zone.
UBC and UAQ FTZ have been working together to achieve common goals that include:
• Attracting more individuals and companies from Ukraine to do business in the UAE.
• Promoting UAQ FTZ to UBC members and UBC audience in its marketing channels as well as other potential clients from the Ukraine.
• Collaborating with the Free Zone in organizing joint webinars, trade missions, roadshows, seminars and other events and initiatives to attract more business to UAQ Free Zone.
The MoU permits UBC members to enjoy special benefits while establishing companies at UAQ Free Zone. The MoU also states that UBC shall inform the Free Zone about any Ukrainian business delegates, business delegation programs that may be placed in the UAE during the term of MoU.
