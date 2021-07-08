Bridgestone Announces Expansion of Renewable Electricity Use at Four Domestic Tire Plants as Part of the Global Sustainability Business Framework

Bridgestone has switched 100% of the electricity sourced from outside providers to renewable energy to power four domestic tire plants in Japan - in Hikone, Tosu, Shimonoseki, and Kitakyushu.

Changing energy source is expecting to generate a 30% reduction in annual total CO 2 emissions from all 10 domestic tire plants in Japan when compared to 2011, and to increase the ratio of renewable electricity at domestic tire production plants to be approximately 42%.

Bridgestone accelerated its initiatives to contribute towards the realization of a carbon neutral society with its Sustainability Business Framework through the implementation of its Mid Term Business Plan (2021-2023).

Tokyo (July 8, 2021) ― Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that it has switched all the electricity sourced from external sources*1 to renewable energy including hydro, geothermal, solar, and wind energy to power four domestic tire plants in Japan - in Hikone, Tosu, Shimonoseki, and Kitakyushu.

The first plant to adopt renewable energy to power manufacturing operations was the Hikone Plant, on June 1. The other three plants made the change on July 1, 2021. This change of energy source is expected to reduce approximately 11 points in annual CO 2 emissions produced by Bridgestone domestic tire plants, and the total reductions of CO 2 emission including initiatives done by 2020 will be approximately 30% when compared to 2011. The ratio of renewable electricity at domestic tire plants will be increased to approximately 42%*2. Bridgestone will continue to reduce CO 2 emissions by expanding renewable energy use, improving tire production energy efficiency, and installing new solar power generation systems in all the domestic tire factories through 2030.

Plant Main Products Date of Transition Hikone Plant Radial tires for passenger cars and light trucks June 1, 2021 Tosu Plant Radial tires for passenger cars, including ultra-low aspect ratio tires for high-performance vehicles July 1, 2021 Shimonoseki Plant Radial and bias tires for mining and construction vehicles July 1, 2021 Kitakyushu Plant Radial tires for mining and construction vehicles July 1, 2021

Bridgestone Group is moving ahead with Sustainability Business Framework through the implementation of its Mid Term Business Plan (2021 - 2023)*3 that aims to realize its vision to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050. The Sustainability Business Framework is designed to contribute to realizing resource circulation, CO 2 reduction, a circular economy and carbon neutrality throughout its businesses.

In addition, the Group's long-term environmental target established a goal to reach a carbon neutral state by 2050, while its Milestone 2030*4 medium-term environmental targets include a 50% reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2030 when compared to 2011. As an example of the Group's sustainability initiatives, European subsidiary Bridgestone Europe NV/SA recently completed the switch to renewable energy as the source of power for all of its business sites in Europe in March 2021. In addition, solar power generation facilities are being installed at plants such as the one in Aiken, South Carolina in the United States and in Wuxi in China. Through these and other efforts, the Group is aiming to increase the percentage of renewable energy used to power its operations from the current level of approximately 12%, to 50% by 2023.

Relevant Links: Bridgestone Announces Sustainability Business Framework 100% of Electricity Consumed in Bridgestone's European Locations Now Comes from Renewable Sources First Ground Solar Array Providing Power Directly to the Manufacturing Process at the Plant Located in Aiken County, South Carolina, in the U.S.

*1 Electricity generated through cogeneration systems (in-house generation systems that effectively utilize electricity and heat) is not included. We plan to switch to renewable energy for additional electricity purchased to compensate when power from in-house cogeneration systems is insufficient.

*2 Calculated by "fuel consumption + purchased electricity + purchased steam + solar power generation, etc. - electricity sold"

*3 For more information on Bridgestone Group's Mid Term Business Plan, please refer to the presentation materials available on the global website. https://www.bridgestone.com/ir/library/strategy/index.html