Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3200 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the 3200 Block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:55 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 58 year-old Joanne Jackson, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

