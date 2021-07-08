Lingerie Fighting Championships Stars Become Sponsors in Sturgis
Fighters Show Their Support For the Controversial MMA League
I’m so excited for Sturgis and I’m proud to be part of the sponsorship group making it possible.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today that they have added three more sponsors for their upcoming events at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. These three sponsors have something in common – they are all companies owned by LFC fighters.
— Teri London
“I always say we have the most amazing cast and this is just another example,” LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly says. “When they heard we were looking for sponsors to help us get to Sturgis they stepped up in a big way.”
Leading the charge was Holly ‘The Lotus’ Mei whose company, True Relief, produces a popular hemp infused pain cream.
“Half our fighters already use it for their post-fight aches and pains,” Mei says, “so I figured why not sponsor the Sturgis shows?”
Mei joined LFC at LFC19 and has been a fan favorite ever since, not just as a fighter but also as the controversial league’s ‘Prez’. After suffering an injury at LFC21 and not wanting to use prescribed pain killers she began experimenting with CBD pain creams, finally coming up with the formula for True Relief.
“I was pleasantly surprised by how well it worked and wanted to share the same comfort and relief with others.”
Joining Mei as a sponsor is Teri ‘Feisty Fists’ London who also debuted at LFC19. London owns Homes With Teri where she helps people moving to Las Vegas find the perfect home (as well as helping her Vegas peeps sell their homes).
“My goal selling homes is the same as when I step into the ring,” London says. “I give 100% and I don’t stop until I’ve accomplished my goal – putting opponents to sleep or putting customers in a happy place they can call home.”
Homes By Teri is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty.
“I’m so excited for Sturgis,” London admits, “and I’m proud to be part of the sponsorship group making it possible.”
The third sponsor is a newcomer to LFC but no stranger to combat sports. Jezabel ‘La Scorpia’ Romo owns Lucha Girls Wrestling and will be making her LFC debut in Sturgis.
“I’m really excited to join LFC as I’ve been a fan for some time now,” Romo says. “And I’m especially excited to have Lucha Girls Wrestling represented.”
Lucha Girls Wrestling gives its fans the opportunity to design their very own fantasy wrestling matches. They pick the fighers, they pick the outfits, they even decide the outcome!
“I’m looking forward to working with Jezabel,” Donnelly says, “and learning more about Lucha from her as we are going to be doing a ‘lucha lingerie’ show in Mexico.”
All three companies will have their logos displayed in Sturgis and all three owners will be in the line-up when LFC returns to the world’s biggest motorcycle rally for LFC32, LFC33 & LFC34.
The events will take place at the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip for their 40th anniversary on August 12th, 13th & 14th. They will also be live streamed on Pay-Per-View at https://lingeriefc.com/lfc-sturgis/.
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.
For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.
About Homes With Teri
Homes With Teri is a Las Vegas based real estate company affiliated with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. It delivers high standards, accountability and excellent results with their expertise in digital marketing and state-of-the-art technology.
For more information please visit: www.homeswithTeri.com
About Lucha Girls Wrestling
Lucha Girls Wrestling is a custom wrestling promotion known for producing excellent matches to their fans exact specifications.
For more information please visit: www.LuchaGirls.com
About True Relief
All True Relief products are made with organic, refined, and triple filtered ingredients and are combined with essential oils such as lemon, lavender, and eucalyptus. True Relief uses only hand picked organic ingredients to maximize the full benefits of the pain cream. Canalysis Laboratories in Las Vegas provides testing to show the accuracy of the potency level of True Relief products.
For more information please visit: www.truereliefcbd.shop
