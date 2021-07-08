iHollywood Film Fest Presents The ‘Most Watched’ Audience Award To 'Trans Francisco Film And Panel’
iHollywood Film Fest Presents The ‘Most Watched’ Audience Award To 'Trans Francisco Film And Panel’WEST HOLLYWOOD , CA , UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA CONTACT:
Joyce Chow, co- founder / Joyce@ihollywoodfilmfest.com
Justin Howard, Host & Special Programing Producer / Jthoward84@gmail.com
www.iHollywoodFilmFest.com
iHollywood Film Fest Presents The ‘Most Watched’ Audience Award To 'Trans Francisco Film And Panel’
“We are proud to be recognizing the incredible contributions of the cast and crew of the legendary “Trans Francisco,” iHollywood’s special programming director Justin Howard declared. “These individuals are on the front lines of bringing the Trans Community closer to achieving full equality in a brilliant and brave way, but they’ve never been fully recognized for their achievements. With this award, we hope to commemorate that journey more fully. Some members of the production have already passed away. Miss Major Griffin Gacy is one of the few remaining survivors of Stonewall, and we are especially happy to be including her in this award. She truly is a “beacon of hope” for all of us seeking to find our place in the world in the face of oppression.
Trans Francisco Trans Cast Members Included for iHollywood Film Festival Award :
Glenn Davis, Director & Producer
Tiffany Woods, Associate Producer
Alexandra R DeRuiz
Nadia Cabezas/Kitty Castro (Posthumously)
Kayla
Cecilia Chung
Miss Major Griffin-Gacy, Renowned Stonewall Riots Survivor
Theresa Sparks
Kari McAllister
Alexandra Cruz
11th Anniversary Screening & Panel of ‘Trans Francisco’ Panelists :
Justin Howard, Journalist & Host
Tiffany Woods - Associate Producer of the film
Cecilia Chung
Alexandra DeRuiz
Miss Major Griffin-Gacy, Renowned Stonewall Riots Survivor
The panel will feature a lively discussion of the history of Trans Culture in San Francisco and how we can move forward into a place of better representation and equality in a truly meaningful way. This is in addition to the iHollywood Film Festival screening of the documentary 'Trans Francisco' celebrating its 11th + anniversary!
About iHollywood Film Fest
IHollywood Film Fest Fest is the only official Hollywood Film Festival internationally recognized and a proud member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. IHollywood Film Fest was founded after seeing the creativity of artists during the pandemic. The iHollywood Film Fest seeks to set a new standard of inspired creativity by educating and discovering the best of diverse and emerging storytellers to showcase to the world. The iHollywood Film Fest was created by Joyce Chow and Catherine Rhee. It is the next series of film festivals created by Joyce Chow, the co-founder of the Brentwood and Pacific Palisades International Film Festival and Palm Beach International Mini Movie Film Festival.
Social Media for the iHollywood Filmfest:
Clubhouse: iHollywood Film
Instagram: iHollywoodFilmFest
Twitter: iHollywoodFilm
Justin Howard, Host & Special Programing Producer / jthoward84@gmail.com
Social Media @jthnomad
www.iHollywoodFilmFest.com
###
Justin Howard
Nomad Productions
+1 6193797317
jthoward84@gmail.com