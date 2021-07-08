Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE ASSASSINATION OF HAITI'S PRESIDENT JOVENEL MOISE

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 8, 2021

Haitian Diaspora Political Action
Committee, HDPAC

Emmanuel Coffy, Chairman
Dr. Georges J. Casimir, Vice-Chair

For more information: 202-508-3397

The Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee (HDPAC), strongly condemns the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attempted assassination of his wife, the First Lady Martine Moïse in the early hours of July 7, 2021, at their residence in Pelerin, Haiti.

HDPAC had serious differences with Mr Moïse’s governance. We believe his constitutional term of office ended on February 7, 2021, and we have been working with US Policy makers and Civil Society in the US and Haiti to facilitate an orderly transition to replace Mr. Moïse. Nevertheless, we decry this crime against Mr. Moïse and his family. Like every other human being, he did not deserve to be killed.

This crime against the state must be investigated and HDPAC is calling on the American government generally and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) particularly to assist the Haitian government in investigating this odious crime and to ensure that the criminals be brought to justice.

HDPAC presents its sincere condolences to the Moïse family and the Haitian people. We are calling on all stakeholders especially members of the opposition, civil society, the Haitian Diaspora, and the international community to come together to broker a peaceful government of national consensus to organize overdue elections in Haiti as soon as possible.

Emmanuel Coffy, Esquire
Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee
+1 202-880-2638
info@hdpac.org

