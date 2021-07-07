Senator Collett Announces Nearly $940,000 to Improve Traffic Safety in Bucks and Montgomery Counties

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. – July 7, 2021 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) announced today that $938,184 in grant funding has been awarded to improve traffic safety in her district through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) “Green Light-Go” program.

“These grants will go a long way towards improving vehicle and pedestrian safety at some of the busiest intersections in my district,” said Senator Collett. “I thank Governor Wolf and PennDOT for their assistance and commend our municipalities for putting in the hard work to secure this funding. I look forward to continuing to work with them to make sure they are able to take advantage of future opportunities to secure funding assistance and keep this district a great place to live, work and play.”

Grant recipients in the 12th District include:

Warminster Township – $262,692 for traffic signal equipment upgrades at five intersections along the Street Road corridor and the intersection of County Line Road and Warminster Road.

Lower Moreland Township – $527,732 for traffic and pedestrian signal upgrades at five intersections.

Upper Moreland Township – $147,760 for traffic and pedestrian signal upgrades, including ADA compliant pushbuttons, at four intersections along N. York Rd.

Green Light-Go grants provide reimbursement funds for the operation and maintenance of traffic signals along critical state highways. The program facilitates the modernization of existing traffic signals, improving safety and mobility by reducing congestion and improving efficiency.

