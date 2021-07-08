Launch of New Therapies Amplifies Competition in the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Landscape, Pronounces DelveInsight

The Dry Eye disease pipeline represents a number of promising therapies in clinical development with novel mechanisms of action (MOAs) ranging from Chemokine receptor antagonists, Syk kinase inhibitors, Lipid modulators, Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitors, Melanocortin type 1 receptor agonists, Melanocortin type 5 receptor agonists, and so many others.

DelveInsight’s ‘Dry Eye Disease (DED) Pipeline Insights’ report presents an exhaustive coverage of the available therapies, Dry Eye Disease emerging therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working in the Dry Eye Disease pipeline domain, and future potential of the space.

Some of the focal points picked from the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s analysis depicts a robust Dry Eye Disease Pipeline with 60 + active players in the domain.

in the domain. Key Dry Eye Disease pipeline therapies include CLX-OPH-621, AGN-231868, IC-265, NOV03, OT-202, PP 001, PL 9643, Reproxalap, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease.

and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease. Key prominent pharma players working in the domain include Cellix Bio, AbbVie, IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Novaliq, Ocumension Therapeutics, Panoptes Pharma, Palatin Technologies, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and others.

and others. Reproxalap, a novel topically administered RASP inhibitor by Aldeyra Therapeutics, is currently in Phase III clinical development as a 0.25% ophthalmic solution for the treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, two ocular inflammatory diseases that often occur together (NCT04735393).

In May 2021, Oculis announced positive data from two clinical proof of concept Phase II trials with OCS-02, a novel, topical anti-TNF alpha antibody fragment candidate, in Dry Eye Disease (DED) and Acute Anterior Uveitis (AAU). The data were presented for the first time at ARVO 2021, the annual meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, which took place virtually from May 1-7, 2021.

The Dry Eye Disease Pipeline reports offer a holistic scenario of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space, and growth prospects across the Dry Eye Disease domain.

Dry Eye Disease: Overview

Dry Eye Disease (DED) is a complex, multifactorial condition that causes inflammation of the ocular surface and lacrimal glands and reductions in the quality and/or quantity of tears. It results in visual disturbance, and tear film instability with potential damage to the ocular surface.

Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA AGN-231868 AbbVie Phase I/II Chemokine receptor antagonists Topical IC-265 IACTA Pharmaceuticals Phase II Syk kinase inhibitors Ophthalmic NOV03 Novaliq Phase III Lipid modulators Ophthalmic OT-202 Ocumension Therapeutics Preclinical Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors Topical PP 001 Panoptes Pharma Phase II Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitors Ophthalmic PL 9643 Palatin Technologies Phase II Melanocortin type 1 receptor agonists, Melanocortin type 5 receptor agonists Ophthalmic Reproxalap Aldeyra Therapeutics Phase III Malondialdehyde inhibitors Ophthalmic OK 101 Cellix Bio Preclinical CMKLR1 protein stimulants NA Timbetasin RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Phase III Nerve growth factor stimulants Ophthalmic Tivanisiran Sylentis Phase III TRPV1 receptor antagonists Ophthalmic ALY688 Allysta Pharmaceuticals Phase II/III Adiponectin receptor agonists Ophthalmic ST 100 Stuart Therapeutics Phase II Collagen replacements Ophthalmic

Dry Eye Disease Therapeutics Assessment

The Dry Eye Disease Pipeline report presents a kaleidoscopic view of the DED emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Cell therapy

Peptides

Small interfering RNA

Small molecule

By Route of Administration

Ophthalmic

Topical

By Mechanism of Action

Chemokine receptor antagonists

CMKLR1 protein stimulants

Syk kinase inhibitors

Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors

Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitors

Malondialdehyde inhibitors

Melanocortin type 1 receptor agonists, Melanocortin type 5 receptor agonists

Adiponectin receptor agonists

By Targets

Chemokine receptor

Syk kinase

Protein tyrosine kinase

Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase

Malondialdehyde

Melanocortin type 1 receptor, Melanocortin type 5 receptor

Adiponectin receptor

Scope of the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Cellix Bio, AbbVie, IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Novaliq, Ocumension Therapeutics, Panoptes Pharma, Palatin Technologies, Aldeyra Therapeutics, among others.

Key Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Therapies: CLX-OPH-621, AGN-231868, IC-265, NOV03, OT-202, PP 001, PL 9643, Reproxalap, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Dry Eye Disease Disease Overview 4 DED Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis 5 Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment 6 Dry Eye Disease – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Dry Eye Disease Assessment 8 Dry Eye Disease Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage Dry Eye Disease Products (Phase III) 10 Mid-Stage Dry Eye Disease Products (Phase II) 11 Early Stage Dry Eye Disease Products (Phase I) 12 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage DED Products 13 Inactive Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Products 14 Key Dry Eye Disease Products 15 Unmet Needs 16 DED Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Analyst Views 19 Key Dry Eye Disease Companies 20 Appendix

