The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Kansas Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Kansas Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm - Experience/Resources/ResultsKANSAS CITY, KS, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Kansas is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Kansas has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
Residents of Kansas who worked in the aircraft manufacturing and maintenance industry have a higher risk of developing asbestos diseases than most. Additionally, those who worked in Kansas’ agricultural, chemical and power plant industries also have a higher risk of developing asbestos diseases.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Kansas include, but are not limited to, Boeing, Trans World Airlines, Inc., Cessna Aircract Co., Chemical Sealing Corp., Harcros Chemical Inc., Diversified Insulation, Shelter Shielf, WRG, Georgia Pacific, Bestwall Gypsum, National Gypsum Co., American Salt Co., Kansas City Power & Light, Dodson Manufacturing Co. and Mid-America Refining Co.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
