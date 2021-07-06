Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Court of Appeal sued in the Supreme Court over criminal case backlog

The petition in Eisenberg v. Court of Appeal claims the Third District has for years systematically failed to comply with a statutory mandate giving calendar preference to criminal appeals.  It alleges that the appellate court since 2018 “has delayed calendaring at least 278 fully briefed criminal appeals for at least 12 months and as long as 99 months” and that most of those appeals “were calendared subsequent to civil appeals that were fully briefed more recently.”

