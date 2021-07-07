Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Blue Ribbon Commission on bar exam future holds 1st meeting

(Subscription required) The joint effort by the State Bar and the state Supreme Court will consider recommendations from the California Attorney Practice Analysis Working Group and whether to adopt a uniform bar exam to make it easier to become licensed in other states. But the group will also consider whether a bar exam is necessary to determine minimum competence or if the topics and legal skills in the current exam should be updated.

