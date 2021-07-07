Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
California has $5.2 billion in COVID aid to help you pay rent, utility debts. How to apply

To avoid eviction, renters must continue to prove economic hardship caused by the pandemic and pay at least 25% of their total rent by Oct. 1. But the rent relief program now has $5.2 billion in federal funds to help tenants and landlords cover 100% of their debts. Applicants who qualify can get months of help for arrears dating back to April 2020.

