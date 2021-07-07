TODAY: Governor Newsom to Visit Clean California Site in Fresno County as Part of Statewide Day of Action 

FRESNO COUNTY – After kicking off the Clean California day of action earlier today in Richmond, Governor Gavin Newsom will travel to a cleanup site in Fresno County, one of several events throughout the state highlighting the new initiative to revitalize California’s streets and public spaces through litter abatement and local beautification projects.

Clean California is a $1.1 billion effort to massively expand state and local litter abatement efforts and provide thousands of jobs, including for people exiting homelessness, at-risk youth, veterans, formerly incarcerated individuals, local artists and students. It is complemented by Governor Newsom’s comprehensive $12 billion homelessness plan to provide safer housing and shelter alternatives to people living in encampments.

Fresno County Clean California Event

WHEN: Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at approx. 2:00 p.m. PDT

The event will not be livestreamed.

