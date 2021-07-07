Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Sandy Crawford Applauds Governor for Signing Priority Bill into Law

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, announces House Bill 604, which relates to insurance regulation, has been signed into law.

House Bill 604 contains portions of Sen. Crawford’s Senate Bill 29, which relates to certificates of self-insurance for certain religious organizations, and Senate Bill 310, which establishes updates to the Petroleum Storage Tank Insurance Fund. In addition, elements of Senate Bill 295 are also contained in HB 604. This language allows people having legal custody over a minor to enter into settlement agreements with a person or entity against whom the minor has a claim. Senator Crawford was also the handler of HB 604 in the upper chamber. This new law will take effect on Aug. 28.

“Like many bills we pass in the Legislature, this legislation carries big benefits for a lot of our friends and neighbors,” Sen. Crawford said. “I would like to thank my colleagues for helping me get this legislation across the finish line this year.”

House Bill 604 bill signing ceremony Rep. Kurtis Gregory, Gov. Parson and Sen. Sandy Crawford

