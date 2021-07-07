Headquarters - Narcotics Investigation Unit / Sale of heroin

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21H200279 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Cpl. Jacob Renning STATION: Headquarters - Narcotics Investigation Unit CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/01/2021 INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle, VT VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin / Fentanyl Trafficking

ACCUSED: Michael LARROW AGE: 63 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 01, 2021, in Grand Isle, the Vermont Drug Task Force, Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Grand Isle Sheriff's Department, South Burlington Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a search warrant at the residence of and arrested Michael LARROW, 63, of Grand Isle on suspicion of sale of heroin and fentanyl trafficking.

The arrest of LARROW was the conclusion of a Vermont Drug Task Force investigation that began in October 2020 in cooperation with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Grand Isle Sheriff's Department, South Burlington Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Grand Isle County State's Attorney's Office. The investigation revealed that on multiple occasions LARROW sold heroin.

LARROW was issued a citation to appear in the Criminal Division of the Vermont Superior Court in North Hero on 09/16/2021 at 08:30AM to answer to the aforementioned charges.

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2021 @ 0830 COURT: North Hero, Grand Isle County LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.