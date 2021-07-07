The iHollywood Film Fest is announcing the winners of its First Annual Speciality Awards
The iHollywood Film Fest is announcing the winners of its First Annual Speciality Awards.HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
MEDIA CONTACT:
Joyce Chow, Festival Founder / Joyce@ihollywoodfilmfest.com
Justin Howard, Host & Special Programing Producer / Jthoward84@gmail.com
www.iHollywoodFilmFest.com
The iHollywood Film Festival is announcing the winners of its First Annual Speciality Awards.
Christine Pelosi is being honored with the 1st ever 'Change Maker Award' from the iHollywood Film Fest in honor of departed U.S. Representative John Lewis for her tireless dedication to women’s rights over the past two decades. In technology she has been a true force of equality crusading for consumer rights so everyone can have an equal voice on social media .
Courtney Barriger is being honored with the 'Sustainability Award' from the iHollywood Film Fest. In her lifelong journey as an artist and storyteller, she has self-financed and created several documentaries showcasing the world’s #1 polluter aka the global fashion industry. She has traveled to places like India and Vietnam, where in the course of her filmmaking she was threatened numerous times with arrest.
The iHollywood Film Fest 'Impact Award for Lifetime Dedication' is being awarded to Director Glenn Davis and Associate Producer Tiffany Woods for the cast and crew for a lifetime of hard work and dedication to the cause of Trans Human Rights for diversity, equality and inclusion for all. “Trans Francisco” was the first of its kind truly portraying the trans community in San Francisco in a way that truly sheds light on all of the struggles these women face in their fight for basic human rights.
About iHollywood Film Fest :
IHollywood Film Fest is the only official Hollywood Film Festival internationally recognized and a proud member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. IHollywood Film Fest was founded after seeing the creativity of artists during the pandemic. The iHollywood Film Fest seeks to set a new standard of inspired creativity by educating and discovering the best of diverse and emerging storytellers to showcase to the world. The iHollywood Film Fest was created by Joyce Chow. It is the next series of film festivals created by Joyce Chow, the co-founder of the Brentwood and Pacific Palisades International Film Festival and Palm Beach International Mini Movie Film Festival.
Social Media for the iHollywood Filmfest:
Clubhouse: iHollywood Film
Instagram: iHollywoodFilmFest
Twitter: iHollywoodFilm
Justin Howard, Host & Special Programing Producer / jthoward84@gmail.com
Social Media @jthnomad
www.iHollywoodFilmFest.com
###
Justin Howard
Nomad Productions
+1 6193797317
email us here