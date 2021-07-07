TDOT Contract Crews to Perform Concrete Repairs on Interstate 75 in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – TDOT crews will be making concrete repairs to portions of I-75 in both directions near mile marker 8.5 in Hamilton County. This work will require multiple lane closures beginning Thursday, July 8, 2021. The lane closure schedule for these repairs is as follows:

Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 8:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. EDT on I-75 North near mile marker 8.5, traffic will be reduced to a single lane (outside, lane 4) for concrete repairs. Crews will remove several broken concrete slabs and replace them with an asphalt patch. The ramp from I-75 North to Volkswagen Drive/Apison Pike (SR-317) will remain open to traffic. Traffic on I-75 South will not be affected by this work.

Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 6:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. EDT on I-75 in both directions near mile marker 8.5, traffic will be reduced to two lanes for crews to repair, level, and pave bridge approaches. Work on I-75 North will be performed in the morning and work on I-75 South will be performed in the afternoon. While performing repairs on I-75 North, the exit ramp to Volkswagen Drive/Apison Pike (SR-317) be closed to traffic for approximately three hours so that paving can be placed.

Drivers are urged to slow down and pay attention to changing traffic conditions in these work zones.

