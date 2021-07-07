iHollywood Film Fest Presents The ‘Most Impactful’ Audience Award To The 'Equality Now!' LGBTQI Cultural Panel!'
iHollywood Film Fest Presents The ‘Most Impactful’ Audience Award To The 'Equality Now!' LGBTQI Cultural Panel!'WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIn a move toward real inclusivity in the filmmaking industry, the iHollywood Film Festival is proud to present the ‘Equality Now!’- A LGBTQI Cultural panel, the 'Most Impactful' Audience Award!
“It’s my pleasure to bring together such a diverse array of LGBTQI Artists & Performers to come together to talk about the challenges of being out in the public’s eye at a major film festival panel,” moderator Justin Howard stated. “It’s fascinating to hear such diverse and dynamic points of view!”
‘Equality Now!’ - LGBTQI Cultural Panelists:
Justin Howard (Journalist / Panel Host)
Yozmit (Transqender Performer & Costume Designer)
Tiffany Woods, The first openly trans casting director for major Hollywood studios. (Assoc. Producer of the 1st ever trans SF Culture Documentary - Trans Francisco)
Angel Bonilla (1st trans performer on NBC's The Voice)
Hale Appleman, (1st Openly Queer Lead in a SCIFI series - The Magicians)
Tracie May-Wagner, (Fashion & Style Guru. Founding Member of the LA Fashion Scene as seen on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo!)
About iHollywood Film Fest
IHollywood Film Fest Fest is the only official Hollywood Film Festival internationally recognized and a proud member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. IHollywood Film Fest was founded after seeing the creativity of artists during the pandemic. The iHollywood Film Fest seeks to set a new standard of inspired creativity by educating and discovering the best of diverse and emerging storytellers to showcase to the world. The iHollywood Film Fest was created by Joyce Chow and Catherine Rhee. It is the next series of film festivals created by Joyce Chow, the co-founder of the Brentwood and Pacific Palisades International Film Festival and Palm Beach International Mini Movie Film Festival.
