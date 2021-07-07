iHollywood Film Fest Presents The 'Most Empowering' Audience Award to the 'Women's in Tech & Film' Panel
The iHollywood Film Fest is pleased to announce the ‘Women in Film & Tech’ Panel has won the 'Most Empowering' Audience Award!HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iHollywood Film Fest is pleased to announce the ‘Women in Film & Tech’ Panel has won the 'Most Empowering' Audience Award!
Winning the ‘Most Empowering’ Audience Award @ the iHollywood Film Fest 2021
“I’m honored to be facilitating this panel on ‘Women in Tech & Film’,” moderator Justin Howard commented. “It’s a fierce group of women who have made it against the odds in tech & film, who are truly committed to holding the doors open for other women to create and manifest their dreams.”
Women in Tech & Film Panel - iHollywood Film Festival :
Justin Howard, Journalist & Host
Christine Pelosi, Leading US Women and Tech Advocate Lawyer
Anandha Ray, International Award Winning Dancer & Choreographer and Filmmaker
LaShawn McGhee, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer Revry, Inc.
Courtney Barriger, Award Winning Indie Film Maker & Sustainability Culture Podcaster
About iHollywood Film Fest
IHollywood Film Fest is the only official Hollywood Film Festival internationally recognized and a proud member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. IHollywood Film Fest was founded after seeing the creativity of artists during the pandemic. The iHollywood Film Fest seeks to set a new standard of inspired creativity by educating and discovering the best of diverse and emerging storytellers to showcase to the world. The iHollywood Film Fest was created by Joyce Chow It is the next series of film festivals created by Joyce Chow, the co-founder of the Brentwood and Pacific Palisades International Film Festival and Palm Beach International Mini Movie Film Festival.
Social Media for the iHollywood Filmfest:
Clubhouse: iHollywood Film
Instagram: iHollywoodFilmFest
Twitter: iHollywoodFilm
Joyce Chow, co-founder Joyce@ihollywoodfilmfest.com
Justin Howard, Host & Special Programing Producer jthoward84@gmail.com
www.iHollywoodFilmFest.com
###
Justin Howard
Nomad Productions
+1 619-379-7317
jthwoward84@gmail.com