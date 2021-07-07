Previously Postponed Clean-Up Project on Route 35 in Washington Township, Snyder County Scheduled for Tomorrow

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 35 are advised of a lane restriction south of Freeburg, in Washington Township, Snyder County tomorrow for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash in the area.

On Thursday, July 8, the southbound lane of Route 35 will be closed while the contractor performs soil remediation. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., weather permitting and is expected to be completed in just one day.

Motorists should expect major delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

