PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 772 (West Orange Street) Structure Replacement Project in Warwick Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding a bridge replacement project on Route 772 (West Orange Street) between Pfautz Avenue and Longnecker Road in Warwick Township, Lancaster County. The purpose of this project is to replace the existing, deteriorating bridge and provide continued safe and efficient access on Route 772 over a storm drain.

The existing structure is a single span concrete encased I-beam bridge with a 6-foot span on reinforced concrete abutments. The bridge was built in 1920.

Proposed construction will consist of replacing the existing bridge with a 6-foot long precast concrete box culvert, placing rock scour protection at the wingwalls, replacing affected roadway drainage pipes and inlets, reconstructing the pavement along the roadway tie-ins of the new structure, and replacing guide rail. The pavement beyond the guide rail limits will also be milled and overlaid to accommodate driveways and adjacent roads. The replacement structure will be slightly widened to provide two 11-foot travel lanes and 4-foot shoulders.

This section of West Orange Street averages 4,207 vehicles daily.

The bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately 3 months. A proposed 5.1-mile detour will use Route 4011 (Fruitville Pike), Route 4022 (Lititz Road/Woodcrest Avenue) and Route 501 (South Broad Street). Access to all driveways and adjacent roads within the project limits will be maintained during construction.

Utility relocations will be necessary to accommodate construction.

The project is currently in design and construction work is anticipated to begin in spring 2023 with completion by fall 2023.

Plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online for the next 30 days.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Lancaster County box then the tile marked West Orange Street Over Storm Drain (penndot.gov).

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Daniel Rocuskie, Project Manager, at (717) 705-6181 or email at drocuskie@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

