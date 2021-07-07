PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 230 (South Market Street) Structure Replacement Project in Mount Joy and West Donegal Townships and Elizabethtown Borough, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding a bridge replacement project on Route 230 (South Market Street) between Carey Lane and Route 4018 (Anchor Road) in Mount Joy and West Donegal townships and Elizabethtown Borough, Lancaster County. The purpose of this project is to replace the existing, deteriorating bridge and provide continued safe and efficient access on Route 230 over a tributary to Conoy Creek.

The existing structure is a 10-foot single span reinforced concrete slab bridge on reinforced concrete abutments. The bridge was built in 1920.

Proposed construction will consist of replacing the existing bridge with a 10-foot precast concrete box culvert, placing rock scour protection at the structure inlet and outlet aprons and wing walls, reconstructing the pavement along the roadway tie-ins of the new bridge, and replacing guide rail. Additionally, the pavement within the traffic control limits will be milled and overlaid. The replacement bridge will carry travel lanes that match the existing width, which includes three 11-foot lanes (two through lanes and one left turn lane approaching the Carey Lane intersection), a 5-foot left shoulder, and a variable width right shoulder. The left sidewalk will be replaced within the construction limits. In addition, the existing pedestrian fence on the westbound approach to the structure is anticipated to be replaced with appropriate guide rail.

Three stages of construction are anticipated to maintain traffic during construction. Each stage will include one lane of traffic for each approach to the structure. To provide sufficient clearance for crane operations and temporary traffic movements, a short-term closure of the upstream sidewalk is anticipated during the last construction stage only. Access to all driveways within the project limits will be maintained during construction. The traffic stages can be found on the plan provided under the "Resources" section on the right side of this webpage.

Utility relocations will be necessary to accommodate construction.

Construction is anticipated to begin in May 2022 and last approximately 6 months.

Plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online for the next 30 days.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Lancaster County box then the tile marked South Market Street over Tributary to Conoy Creek (penndot.gov).

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Daniel Rocuskie, Project Manager, at (717) 705-6181 or email at drocuskie@pa.gov.

