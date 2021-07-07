H-3 Freeway Honolulu-bound closed for joint repairs during the weekends of July 9 and 30

Main, News Posted on Jul 7, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that Honolulu-bound lanes will be closed on the H-3 Freeway from the Halekou Interchange in Kaneohe to the Halawa Interchange starting at 8 p.m. on Friday night, July 9, 2021, continuously through 4 a.m., on Monday morning, July 12, 2021, for expansion joint repair work. Onramps to the H-3 Freeway from Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway will also be closed.

Honolulu-bound motorists are advised to use Likelike Highway or the Pali Highway as alternate routes. If repairs are finished sooner than the permitted timeframe, lanes will be reopened.

The expansion joints are located at the runaway truck ramp, about 1.5 miles before the Halawa Interchange. The second damaged joint will be repaired in the same location during the weekend of July 30, 2021.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. Roadwork is weather permitting.

