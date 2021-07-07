Now available: Episode 4 of the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum

In Episode 4 of the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum, you’ll learn the shifts in communication and culture that are important to consider as vaccines enable a return to the workplace. Join Tressa Knutson Bruggink, senior director of internal communications and culture at Rockwell Automation; Amy Pechacek, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development; and Rachel Best, CMP, director of events at WEDC, as they discuss:

How to help your workforce adjust to a return to a new normal

Why creating a culture of safety, trust and transparency is important

How to clearly communicate changes and employee expectations

Watch the video now or subscribe to this five-episode video series to gain important and timely insights on the vaccine from leading employment law, human resources and financial management professionals.

You can also download WEDC’s Vaccine Guidelines for Employers for ideas and resources on how to best promote vaccines in the workplace.