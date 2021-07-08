LEGENDS MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT TO EXPAND ORIGINAL CONTENT PORTFOLIO W/LAUNCH OF LEGENDS LOUNGE w/ TRILL WITHERS PODCAST

- Legends Lounge with Trill Withers to Debut During the NBA Finals Bringing Fans Stories Directly From Some of the Game’s Biggest and Most Outspoken Legends –

-Debut Episodes to Feature NBA Legends Vernon Maxwell, Rex Chapman and Detlef Schrempf-



Chicago, ILL. July 8, 2021 - The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) announced today that the Legends Lounge with Trill Withers podcast will join Legends Media & Entertainment’s Legends Studios original content portfolio beginning on July 8. Legends Lounge with Trill Withers will join fan favorites such as the Legends Live digital series and the Hoop du Jour with Peter Vecsey podcast and blog, bringing fans original and unfiltered stories directly from some of the NBA and WNBA’s most outspoken and recognizable Legends.

Tipping off on July 8, the first three episodes will feature such notable NBA Legends as two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell, twelve-year NBA vet, social media influencer and host of the “Rex Chapman Show” podcast – Rex Chapman, and three-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year – Detlef Schrempf.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide a forum for our Legends and to see the continued success and growth of Legends Media & Entertainment and Legends Studios as a result of that access,” said Scott Rochelle, President and CEO, NBRPA. “These stories and recollections, coupled with Trill’s enigmatic personality and reach are key reasons for our success and our Legends’ unfiltered and genuine stories will undoubtedly provide fans with some amazing entertainment.”

Launched in August 2020, Legends Media & Entertainment (LME) is the NBRPA’s multifaceted story-telling platform producing, distributing and quantifying the wide-reaching stories of many of the NBA and WNBA’s biggest stars, spanning various eras in basketball history.

Fans can follow the Legends Lounge with Trill Withers podcast, as well as all LME content, on social media at @NBAalumni and @NBALgndsLounge on Twitter, @NBAAlumni on Instagram, on Facebook at NBA Alumni or at legendsofbasketball.com. The Legends Lounge with Trill Withers podcast is available on Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever fans get their podcasts by searching “Legends Lounge.”

Trill Withers (Tyler Johnson) is a graduate of the University of Kentucky (Go Cats!) and lives in the Atlanta area. When he’s not tweeting, he enjoys live sporting events, traveling and thinking about when he can tweet next.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Vice Chairman Dave Cowens, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Thurl Bailey, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, David Naves and Sheryl Swoopes. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch or on Facebook at NBA Alumni.

Legends Lounge debut sizzle reel