New Jams World Waiola Orange Collection - Benefiting Make-A-Wish Hawaii
Jams World, the multi-generational, Hawaii clothing company, has partnered with Make-A-Wish® Hawaii to produce The Waiola Orange Collection.HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This collection features three women's apparel styles and a men's retro shirt.
Waiola, meaning "water of life" in Hawaiian it is an original hand-painted piece of art. As quoted by Heather Rochlen, Jams World Vice President, "This art piece features a tropical flora on a bright orange background, inspiring hope and life. Also featuring sprinkles of blue symbolizing all the wishes Make-A-Wish Hawaii has granted for the children in the islands diagnosed with critical illnesses. Over the years, the Hawaii chapter has granted thousands of wishes and impacted these kids’ lives in such a positive way. This year our Jams World family wanted to support Make-A-Wish Hawaii in all it does, especially during these times."
“We are so grateful for Jams World’s generous partnership in bringing wishes to life through the new Waiola Orange Collection,” said Make-A-Wish Hawaii President & CEO Trini Kaopuiki Clark. “This collection not only honors our wish families but provides a fun, easy way to support both a Made In Hawaii company and a local organization serving our Hawaii community.”
The Waiola Orange Collection is available online at www.jamsworld.com. You can also shop this collection in-store at the following Jams World & Surf Line Hawaii locations. Jams World Keauhou Center, Shops at Mauna Lani, Kings' Shops, Ala Moana Center, and Surf Line Hawaii International Marketplace.
###
For more lifestyle and product images please click on link below or contact Lei Rowan lei@jamsworld.com, Ph: 808-847-5985 https://www.dropbox.com/sh/baruk3isfvxawx3/AAAdOhY-7gkU9aJ-SuKGjN4la?dl=0
About Jams World
The Jams World of today celebrates over 50 years of color, freedom, difference & love. Founder, Dave Rochlen , grew up surfing the California beaches. In 1962, Dave was transferred to Hawaii for work and "uncomfortable with the government industrial complex" left his job and opened a surfboard shop called Surf Line Hawaii on Kona Street in 1964. The company collects art from around the world, and each of their garments are a timeless piece of art. The art is screened in long lasting, stay true color on our exclusive 100% Spun Crushed Rayon. The fabric keeps you cool and just feels good. Their limited edition collections are cut and sewn in their Honolulu, Hawaii factory. Each print has coordinating hand-painted buttons created just for Jams World by a California artist. Jams World has remained a Hawaii based, multi-generational company dedicated to quality, individuality, and style which can be seen in each piece created. The company operates six retail stores located on Oahu and on the Big Island of Hawaii. Jams World products can also be found among authorized dealers throughout the United States and online at www.jamsworld.com.
About Make-A-Wish Hawaii
Make-A-Wish® Hawaii creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Honolulu, Make-A-Wish Hawaii is considered one of the top charities in the state, with 78 cents of every dollar raised going directly toward granting wishes in Hawaii. One of the first local Make-A-Wish chapters established, Make-A-Wish Hawaii continues to be among the busiest in the nation. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 700 volunteers have granted nearly 1,500 wishes for children across the state of Hawaii since 1982 and have hosted more than 16,000 others for children around the world; the chapter granted 99 local wishes in 2019 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish Hawaii, visit Hawaii.wish.org.
Lei Rowan
Jams World/Surf Line Hawaii
+1 808-847-5985
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Jams World Wearable Art