Hoyer Statement on the Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

“I join in mourning the death of Haitian President Moïse and am praying for the First Lady. Assassinations and political violence are never acceptable. The perpetrators must be brought to justice, and I urge calm in the wake of this shocking event. Haitians have struggled for generations to create a secure and stable democracy. The use of violence to settle differences has to be abandoned and legitimate political processes need to be embraced if the country is to achieve that goal, first sought more than two centuries ago when enslaved people rose up and declared a republic based in freedom and basic rights. Americans and all freedom-loving people continue to be inspired by that act of heroism and justice - and we all hope today that the future of Haiti can be one of peace, the rule of law, and opportunity for its people.”