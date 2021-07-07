Award-Winning Natural Science Children’s Books to be Released in Bilingual English/Bengali Editions
Newly translated titles from DC publisher foster intellectual and emotional intelligence for young readers worldwide
A great way to introduce atoms and chemical elements to young children, who will be amazed that these tiny units make everything around us!”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science Naturally is pleased to announce the publication of Atoms / পরমাণ and Cuddled and Carried / আদরে ও আলিঙ্গনে, two new bilingual editions of award-winning family favorites. In these new paperback editions, young readers will be introduced to the building blocks of chemistry, the role of mothers in taking care of their young, and the foundations of critical thinking and empathy.
— Momin Uddin, environmental scientist
Written for children ages two through seven, Atoms / পরমাণ teaches readers about the invisible building blocks of life in a fun and memorable way. With catchy rhymes, colorful illustrations, and engaging fun facts, this bilingual picture book is the perfect resource for children wanting to learn more about the things they cannot see, hear, smell, taste, or touch.
Atoms / পরমাণ encourages future scientists to approach chemistry with an open mind, a sense of adventure, and a vast imagination, and the book’s accessibility makes it a great introduction to some of the most fundamental concepts in STEM. As environmental scientist Momin Uddin says, Atoms / পরমাণ is a “great way to introduce atoms and chemical elements to young children, who will be amazed that these tiny units make everything around us! Beautiful illustrations, colorful chemical charts, and the bilingual feature will make this book even more attractive to young readers.”
Cuddled and Carried / আদরে ও আলিঙ্গনে introduces readers to diverse animal families around the world and is great for infants, toddlers, and young readers. A simple story of mothers lending a paw, wing, flipper, or hand to care for their young, this family-oriented book encourages compassion and empathy and fosters emotional awareness among even the youngest of audiences.
A beautiful introduction to attachment parenting in the natural world, Cuddled and Carried / আদরে ও আলিঙ্গনে has gentle verse and heartwarming illustrations that reveal the importance of family to readers of all ages. Monirul Islam, an art educator at the New York Department of Education says this book is a “simple and direct reflection of the role of a mother in raising a child. There will be a remnant of a mother’s affection and deep feelings for the child forever.”
With a long-standing commitment to producing accessible reading materials for children all over the world, Science Naturally is thrilled to be publishing these titles in response to the needs of literacy organizations serving Bengali communities. Both Atoms / পরমাণ and Cuddled and Carried / আদরে ও আলিঙ্গনে contribute to a shared goal of getting quality books into the hands of children who need them, while also keeping non-native English speakers and world language learners excited about literature and the sciences.
Complementary Teacher’s Guides, published in English, are available for each of these titles and can be downloaded for free from Science Naturally’s website. With hands-on activities, articulations to the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), and supplementary information about chemistry and parenting, respectively, the Atoms and Cuddled and Carried Teacher’s Guides are excellent resources for parents as well as educators.
Author Mary Wissinger was born in Wisconsin, where she spent most of her childhood singing, reading, and daydreaming. In addition to writing the My First Science Textbook series on atoms and subatomic particles, she is also the author of the Science Wide Open series on famous female scientists in biology, chemistry, and physics. She can be reached at Mary.Wissinger@ScienceNaturally.com.
Artist Harriet Kim Anh Rodis began illustrating books at the age of seventeen and has recently illustrated the entire My First Textbook series. She dedicates her career to her dad, who has supported her and her love of books and who has encouraged her to pursue illustration. She currently lives in the Philippines. She can be reached at Harriet.Kim.Anh.Rodis@ScienceNaturally.com.
Author Dia L. Michels is an internationally published, award-winning science and parenting writer committed to promoting attachment parenting. She has authored and edited over a dozen books for both children and adults. She can be reached at Dia@PlatypusMedia.com.
Illustrator Mike Speiser’s artwork has been featured on the covers of Wild Animal Baby magazine and in the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. He is involved with efforts to protect the natural world for future generations. He can be reached at Mike@PlatypusMedia.com.
Translator Shahnoor Islam is a Bangladeshi-American who has worked for Queens Public Library since 2005. She is the Supervising Librarian/Cataloger at Metadata Services, TSD. Shahnoor lives in Queens, New York with her husband and two children, Ariana and Arshan. She can be reached at ShahnoorSIslam@gmail.com.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.
Caitlin Burnham
Science, Naturally!
+1 202-465-4798
email us here