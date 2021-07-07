Senator Kane Announces $141,600 Grant for Concord Township

July 7, 2021 – Concord Township, PA – Today, Senator Kane (D, Delaware and Chester Counties) announced a $141,600 grant for corridor improvements on Concord Road. The grants are part of the Green Light-Go program, provided as reimbursements for municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals.

“As we all get back to normal, we have new challenges to think about when it comes to addressing our traffic patterns and making sure our roads are safe for drivers,” said Senator John Kane. “I’m glad to see this funding going to Concord to help make these critical improvements.”

Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies. This is the sixth round of funding disbursed through the Green Light-Go program for municipal traffic signals.

“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program not only help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, they help Pennsylvanians move safely and efficiently,” said Governor Wolf. “I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians.”

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals.

###