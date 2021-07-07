Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,378 in the last 365 days.

Senator Santarsiero and Representative Warren Announce $271,520 for Traffic Improvement in Newtown Borough

BUCKS COUNTY— July 7, 2021 — Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Perry Warren (D-31) announced today the award of $271,520 in state funds to Newtown Borough as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Green Light-Go grant program.

Newtown Borough will use the funds for a complete upgrade to the traffic signal at Lincoln and Washington Streets.  Along with the modernization of the traffic signal, the project will include new pedestrian accommodations.

“This upgrade will help relieve congestion and improve the flow of traffic in Newtown Borough, benefitting residents and visitors,” said Sen. Santarsiero.  “With so many shops and restaurants along State Street in the Borough, increasing accessibility both for cars and pedestrians will continue to boost our local economy while keeping our community safe. I was happy to work on getting the state to award this much-needed grant.”

“During my 7 years on Newtown Borough Council, traffic safety and traffic congestion were ongoing topics of conversation and concern,” said Rep. Warren.  “As state representative it was a pleasure working with Newtown Borough Council toward securing this Green Light Go grant.  This traffic signal upgrade will enhance safety and reduce congestion on two heavily trafficked thoroughfares through Newtown. Newtown Borough residents, Newtown Township residents, visitors, businesses and passers-through all will benefit from this traffic signal and safety project.”

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.  For more information visit the PennDOT website.

###

You just read:

Senator Santarsiero and Representative Warren Announce $271,520 for Traffic Improvement in Newtown Borough

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.