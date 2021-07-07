$628,880 in State Grants Awarded to Allegheny County for Traffic Upgrades

Allegheny County – July 7, 2021 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senators from Allegheny County including Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Sen. Wayne Fontana and Sen. Lindsey Williams announced $628,880 in state grants have been awarded to the area for traffic signal and equipment improvements. The funding comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) “Green Light-Go” program to support the modernization of traffic equipment throughout the state.

“New, higher tech traffic signaling improves safety for travelers whether they’re in a car, bike or on foot. The grants coming to Allegheny County in this round of Green Light Go will help the City of Pittsburgh and Edgewood make critical upgrades, and I was happy to support their application and award,” said Senator Costa

Three grants will support projects in the county:

$230,144 for traffic signal modernization upgrades at Race Street and Pennwood Avenue in Edgewood $132,000 for an East End Signal Retiming project in Pittsburgh $266,736 for a Fiber Network Expansion project in Pittsburgh that will improve communications and connections back to traffic management



“I applaud PennDOT’s investment in the City of Pittsburgh’s critical infrastructure. Traffic signal modernization means safer roads and reduced congestion,” Senator Fontana said.

“I’m happy to see critical infrastructure projects being funded across Pittsburgh that will allow improved traffic management. Better traffic flow will lead to less wear and tear on our roads and to safer travel conditions for all road users, including drivers, bike riders, and pedestrians,” said Senator Lindsey Williams.

###