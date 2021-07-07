Landgraf Appointed to Constitutional Rights and Remedies Committee

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks

07/07/2021

AUSTIN — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) has been appointed to serve on the Texas House Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies. The purpose of the select committee is to ensure thoughtful consideration of legislation related to constitutional issues that are expected to be addressed during the upcoming special session.

“I’m honored to be appointed to this important committee and want to thank Speaker Phelan for his leadership and trust,” Landgraf said. “As I’ve said many times before, as state representative, I take seriously my sworn oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. I look forward to continuing to fight for our constitutional rights as a member of this select committee.”

Speaker Dade Phelan (Beaumont) announced the creation of the House Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies on Tuesday. The 15-member committee, chaired by Representative Trent Ashby (Lufkin), has jurisdiction over all matters pertaining to rights guaranteed under the United States and Texas constitutions, and remedies for a violation of those rights. The committee also has jurisdiction over all matters pertaining to several state agencies, including the Office of the Governor, the Office of the Secretary of State, and multiple divisions within the Office of the Attorney General.

“The fundamental role of government is to protect the rights of the people,” Landgraf continued. “The creation of this select committee is only the most recent example of the Speaker’s commitment to prioritizing the constitutional rights of Texans.”

The Texas Constitution gives the governor authority to call the legislature into a special session that can last no more than 30 days. During these special sessions, the legislature can only consider legislation related to subjects designated by the governor. Governor Greg Abbott announced that he will convene a special legislative session on July 8, 2021.

