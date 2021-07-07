For Immediate Release: July 7, 2021

Senator Bill White Named Chair of the Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection

Jefferson City — State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, has been appointed by Senate leadership to serve as chair of the Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection. This newly formed committee is tasked with conducting an extensive study of our state’s Medicaid program, MO HealthNet, and making recommendations to improve its efficiency. The interim committee has also been charged with determining if taxpayer dollars are being spent in a manner that protects the unborn and reflects the values of Missourians.

“Since Medicaid absorbs the biggest portion of Missouri’s operating budget, it’s imperative this expenditure reflects our values,” said Sen. White. “Our state has made some major pro-life strides in the past decade, so I hope we can continue to build on this momentum through this committee.”

The committee’s first hearing is scheduled for July 13 at 12:00 p.m., at the State Capitol. Directors from the Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Social Services have been invited to present information on each department’s rules regarding Medicaid funding for abortion providers and their affiliates.

Following its work, the committee will issue a final report about its discoveries and recommendations before Dec. 31, 2021.

