FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Wednesday, July 7, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ORANGE AND WESTCHESTER COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Orange and Westchester counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available Thursday, July 8, in Middletown, Saturday, July 10, in Valhalla, and Saturday, July 31, in Middletown.

When: Thursday, July 8, from 3 p.m to 9 p.m. Where: New York State Police, 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Michael Belgiovene at (845) 346-3566 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments are preferred but not necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.

When: Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, 100 Woods Road, Valhalla For more information, contact Marc Musicus at (914) 493-8419 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, July 31, from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. Where: New York State Police, 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Michael Belgiovene at (845) 346-3566 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments are preferred but not necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based on a child’s age and size.

###