Astria Health Partners with CareHalo, Inc. on Remote Patient Monitoring

Astria Health chooses CareHalo for RPM in the Eastern Washington area. RPM will allow patients to communicate vitals from their home to their physician office.

After careful review, we have chosen CareHalo, Inc. due to its complete solution as well as it's personal touch.” — Max Owens, CFO Astria Health

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astria Health System Selects CareHalo to Offer Remote Monitoring and Advanced Healthcare Clinical Monitoring to the Yakima Valley of Eastern WashingtonGeorgia-based CareHalo and Washington based Astria Health announced today that they have partnered to provide Remote Patient Monitoring with advanced healthcare clinical monitoring to eastern Washington state.The Astria Health System, headquartered in the heart of the Yakima Valley is the largest non-profit healthcare system based in Eastern Washington state. Astria Health is the parent non-profit organization of Astria Sunnyside Hospital and Astria Toppenish Hospital along with outpatient Astria Health Centers (14 medical clinics and 24 specialty clinics), Ambulatory Surgical Center, Astria Hearing and Speech, and Astria Home Health and Hospice with healthcare sites and providers conveniently located in towns and cities throughout the Region. For more information visit Astria. Health.CareHalo has become a trusted remote patient monitoring and virtual healthcare company for hospitals, accountable care organizations and physicians across the United States. Our mission is to help our customers navigate the rapidly changing needs of complex patient populations, while providing affordable virtual care solutions and remote care technology that are team-based and patient focused.Maxwell Owens, Chief Financial Officer of Astria Health System,“By adding CareHalo, we are driving the market in using a proven healthcare leader as a clinical care partner. We believe this is the way of the future to offer physician service solutions to meet needs of our customers. We are focused on being a center of excellence leveraging CareHalo to bring a “Hospital at Home” experience to our patients said Owens.Tamika Goins, Founder and CEO of CareHalo,“CareHalo is proud to add a new layer of dynamic patient capabilities to Astria Health. Our platform has the capability of delivering telehealth and remote monitoring services to patients. We will provide the Astria community with a robust, patient-focused, clinical care solution. We are focused on moving forward with Astria Health to bring complete health, monitoring and diagnostic services in a proficient and user-friendly way,” said Goins. “We look forward to working with Mr. Owens and the Astria Health team.”About CareHaloCareHalo is the leading health monitoring service, transforming virtual patient care by providing a service pathway to collaborative care, on demand—with a focus on technology and clinical support to ease the chronic disease management and remote patient monitoring burden on payers, hospitals, providers, home health, care givers and patients. CareHalo’s services can be integrated into any clinical setting and customized to meet the unique needs of the patient populations. The company offers a robust monitoring platform for providers and easy-to-use patient home devices and application. Beyond CareHalo’s technology offering, the company can complement any clinical team with CareHalo’s network of internist, specialist, nurse practitioners, dietitians, and medical assistants—all acutely focused on driving improved health incomes, lowering cost of care, and helping to deliver a better, more convenient quality of care in the home. For more information about CareHalo, visit www.CareHalo.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.About Astria HealthThe Astria Health System, headquartered in the heart of the Yakima Valley is the largest non-profit healthcare system based in Eastern Washington state. Astria Health is the parent non-profit organization of Astria Sunnyside Hospital and Astria Toppenish Hospital along with outpatient Astria Health Centers (14 medical clinics and 24 specialty clinics), Ambulatory Surgical Center, Astria Hearing and Speech, and Astria Home Health and Hospice with healthcare sites and providers conveniently located in towns and cities throughout the Region. Visit www.astriahealth.org to learn more.For more information on our RPM/AI product line or customer contact:David@carehalo.com# # #

