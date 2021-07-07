ResProp Management Awarded Management of Woodstone Apartments in Austin, TX

Woodstone Apts in Austin, Texas Woodstone Apartments Kitchen Woodstone ApartmentsPool

AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management was selected by Polaris Real Estate Partners to provide full-service property management services for Woodstone Apartments in Austin, Texas. Built in 1984, Woodstone Apartments is a Class A apartment community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 660 to 1500 Square Feet. The units feature stone countertops, walk-in closets, ceramic tile backsplash and wood style flooring. The property has on-site amenities that include a swimming pool, fitness center, storage units and an on site laundry facility. Its proximity to great schools, restaurants and shopping make it a convenient location to both top employers and entertainment.

Steven Rea, Senior Director of Business Development with ResProp states, “We could not be more excited about the opportunity we’ve been given to work with Kota Investments and to manage this community on their behalf. We hope this is the first of many communities where we will work together to develop and execute a business plan to meet the goals of Kota and their investors. ResProp relocated our headquarters to Austin in 2020, and we expect this to be the first of many additions to our 3rd party management portfolio over the next several months.” With the recent addition of Woodstone into the portfolio, ResProp Management now manages 4 properties in the Austin area.

About Polaris Real Estate Partners:

The general partners of Polaris have collectively in excess of 40 years in ownership and management of income producing properties and have been investing continuously for the past two decades. They have acquired approximately 5,000 units as part of their existing portfolio and own multifamily real estate assets in Kansas, Missouri and Texas. The principals have invested successfully in 20 commercial real estate markets in 14 states.

About ResProp Management: Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 17,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. ResProp will continue to relentlessly pursue our aim to be the premier service to property owners of residential real estate in target markets into 2021. ResProp is a third party property management company with in-house expertise spanning acquisition, financing, asset management, property management, and construction management capabilities.