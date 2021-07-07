Phaidon International Announces Dallas Office Move to Spearhead Rapid Growth Strategy

Phaidon International, the global specialist recruitment group, recently expanded its physical presence in Dallas, moving into a new office space.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phaidon International, the global recruitment group comprised of five specialist brands, recently expanded its physical presence in Dallas, moving into a new office space. Situated at Two Turtle Creek, the new office is at the top end of Oak Lawn Avenue, overlooking Turtle Creek Boulevard. The expansion is in response to the firm’s continued growth in the southern region, and constitutes another investment in improving the service offering to local clients and candidates.

“The new Dallas office is a key part of our expansion plan as we aim to be the fastest-growing business in the region’s staffing and recruitment industry,” comments Oliver Cooke, Managing Director at Phaidon International in Dallas. “The expansion into the new office reflects the exciting year we have had thus far. By doubling headcount and tripling office space, we will be strongly positioned to offer our service capabilities to clients, both in the rapidly growing local region, and across the wider U.S.”

The Dallas team has been on ground in Dallas since 2018, initially opening an office to provide critical support and recruitment services to local clients. Over the last three years, the demand for specialist talent has accelerated as Texas continues to cement its status as a thriving commercial hub and popular destination for professionals wanting to relocate. “Our decision to scale our presence mirrors that of our clients across multiple sectors increasing their presence in the region,” adds Cooke. Phaidon International’s office expansion confirms a commitment to deliver an exceptional level of service to both corporations and professionals alike.

Kieran Behan, Managing Director – North America at Phaidon International, comments, “Dallas, and the wider Southern region, is a key growth area for Phaidon International, not only to connect our US offices, but to strengthen our global position as industry-leading recruiters.” The new Dallas location fuels the company’s rapid growth strategy; one that facilitates long-term partnerships with clients, and empowers a holistic recruitment offering.

