Board of Public Works approves funding for City of Cambridge climate resiliency and the Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE (July 7, 2021) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a quarter million dollar grant today to replace and improve a seawall to help protect the City of Cambridge from flooding. The board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot. Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford chaired today’s meeting.

“This priority investment reflects Maryland’s growing commitment to climate resiliency and infrastructure durability,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. “With climate change bringing wilder and wetter weather, it is more important than ever to support water infrastructure improvements to make Cambridge and other Maryland communities safer and more resilient.”

The following project was approved today:

Cambridge Seawall Replacement Project – Dorchester County A $256,266 Comprehensive Flood Management grant to the City of Cambridge will help fund the replacement of, and improvements to, a seawall along the Choptank River that has reached the end of its useful life. Improvements include increasing the wall’s height and a new tidal check valve. This project is consistent with Maryland’s climate change adaptation and resiliency objectives by mitigating the impacts of tidal flooding exacerbated by sea level rise.

