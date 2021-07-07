Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT Reopens Allens Lane over SEPTA in Philadelphia Following Bridge Replacement

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today reopened the Allens Lane bridge over SEPTA’s Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail Line in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia following successful replacement. Allens Lane had been closed and detoured between South Cresheim Road and North Cresheim Road since May 2019.

This project was driven by the need to replace the bridge due to the condition of the deck, superstructure and substructure. The substructure had been built in 1893 and the superstructure built in 1908, had both exhibited significant deterioration and were rated in poor condition at the time of the bridge closure. The bridge deck, built in 1961, had also exhibited heavy spalling and was rated in serious condition.

Road-Con, Inc., of West Chester, Chester County was the general contractor on the $4.9 million project, which was financed with 100 percent state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

