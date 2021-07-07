Route 2094 Jerome Street Bridge Eastbound Overnight Detour Friday Night in McKeesport

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an eastbound detour on the Jerome Street (Route 2094/Lysle Boulevard) Bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, July 9 weather permitting.

An eastbound closure of the Jerome Street Bridge will occur from 9 p.m. Friday night through 8 a.m. Saturday morning as crews conduct bridge deck placement work.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From eastbound West Fifth Avenue, turn left onto Ramp Number 1

Turn right onto Rebecca Street

Turn left onto Atlantic Avenue

Turn left onto Erie Street

From Erie Street, slight left onto River Road

Turn right onto River Drive

Turn right onto Liberty Way and cross the 15th Street Bridge

Turn left onto Route 148 (Walnut Street)

Follow Route 148 back to Lysle Boulevard

End detour

Two additional overnight closures in the eastbound direction are anticipated to occur in July. Information will be provided in advance of the closures.

As a reminder, the Jerome Street Bridge is closed in the westbound direction around-the-clock through November.

Bridge rehabilitation work on the Jerome Street Bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the City of McKeesport began in the summer of 2020. The $15.44 million rehabilitation project is anticipated to conclude in the winter of 2022 and includes a new concrete deck and sidewalk, barrier repairs, full painting, structural steel repairs, concrete substructure repairs, bearing replacement, and new expansion dams.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

