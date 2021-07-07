Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:06 pm, three suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects snatched the victim’s wallet. The victim attempted to retrieve the wallet when the remaining two suspects brandished knives and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.