Three Boroughs Represented by Schwank Receive Grant Funding for Traffic Safety Improvements

Reading, PA − July 7, 2021 − Kutztown, Shillington and Wyomissing Boroughs were awarded Green Light-Go grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) totaling over $780,000, according to State Senator Judy Schwank.

Kutztown received $40,054, Shillington $320,911 and Wyomissing $420,384 in Green Light-Go grant support. The funding will be used to replace outdated controllers, upgrade LED lenses, enhance operational equipment and other modernization upgrades.

“Local officials know better than anyone what their residents want,” Schwank said. “All three municipalities receiving Green Light-Go funding recognized the need to improve traffic safety. Our citizens want to be sure the roads and intersections they use for their daily commutes are equipped with the latest advancements in traffic safety. The funding award will help make sure that is the case in each of these communities.”

-30-