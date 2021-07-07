Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Hampshire Superior Court to Pilot New Digital Evidence Management Platform

New Hampshire Superior Court to Pilot New Digital Evidence Management Platform Adoption in Rockingham Superior Court will improve efficiencies by allowing for digital submission of evidence

 

CONCORD, NH - The New Hampshire Superior Court announced today a new pilot project that will bring digital submission of evidence to Rockingham Superior Court. Starting this summer, judges, court staff and local attorneys in the pilot court will be trained on the digital hearing solution powered by CaseLines, a cloud-based court exhibit and evidence sharing platform, for use in superior court civil and criminal cases. By submitting evidence through a digital platform, this pilot project will allow New Hampshire to expedite superior court services, offering constituents more efficient and timely access to justice.

“We found during the pandemic that e-Court and e-Filing were crucial in permitting attorneys to work remotely and in allowing superior court cases to move forward,” noted Superior Chief Justice Tina Nadeau. “This pilot program will allow us to extend our electronic capabilities and make digital evidence management statewide the next logical step in our e-Court development.”

In line with New Hampshire’s e-Court Program, the digital hearing solution will improve case processing productivity and streamline hearings. The platform also enables anyone with access to a phone and internet connection to securely upload to the case file. New Hampshire becomes only the second state in the nation to adopt Thomson Reuter’s digital hearing solution.

The New Hampshire Judicial Branch will be reaching out to attorneys in Rockingham County during the next several weeks to provide access to training and information on the pilot project. Trainings and rollout in other counties will take place in the months ahead. To learn more, go to the NHJB website at https://www.courts.state.nh.us/

###

Media Contact: Susan Warner Communications Manager NH Judicial Branch One Charles Doe Drive Concord, NH 03301 802-299-6945

 

 

 

 

 

