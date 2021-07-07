Virtual Meeting Focuses On US 285 In Reeves and Pecos Counties

PECOS/FORT STOCKTON — The Odessa District of TxDOT has scheduled a virtual public meeting regarding proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 285 in Reeves and Pecos counties. The virtual public meeting is scheduled to begin at noon Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Following the virtual public meeting, the presentation will remain available for viewing through Friday, July 23, 2021.

The proposed project would go from Business Interstate 20 in Pecos in Reeves County to Highway 18 in Fort Stockton in Pecos County.

Widen this portion of U.S. Highway 285 and make it a four-lane divided highway with two lanes in each direction as well as both inside and outside shoulders;

Include turn lanes in key intersections;

Include a wide center median and/or barrier; and

Provide median openings as needed based on traffic data.

The proposed project is approximately 53 miles long. It has not been determined how much additional right of way may be required or whether the project will involve construction in wetlands or floodplains. To log into the virtual public meeting, go to www.txdot.gov and keyword search “US 285 South.” The online meeting room will open at noon Wednesday, July 7, 2021, and be available through Friday, July 23, 2021. The meeting will consist of a virtual room and will include only visual components. The virtual public meeting webpage will feature maps and exhibits for the public to review and comment on. The public may submit comments using any of the following methods:

Online comment form found at www.TxDOT.gov, keyword search “US 285 South”.

Email: US285South@hdrinc.com.

Mail comment form to: US 285 South Project, HDR, 17111 Preston Road Suite 300, Dallas, TX 75248.

Comments must be received or postmarked by Friday, July 23, 2021, to be included in the official record of this virtual public meeting. If you need additional information, please call (972) 960-4451 to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.

Following the virtual public meeting, TxDOT will consider public input received, collect and analyze additional data, develop improvement options, and may request additional public input at future public meetings. TxDOT is committed to developing this project in collaboration with the community in a way that meets the project goals while minimizing community impacts.

This project is in the planning stage. No construction funding or construction timeline has been established yet. A separate $58.5 million project to add passing lanes on 28 miles of U.S. Highway 285 between County Road 113 in Reeves County and FM 1776 in Pecos County is scheduled to start later this year.