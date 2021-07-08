Business Reporter: How can banks cope with a 350-times increase in online customer appointments?
Appointment scheduling solutions will tick both the security and the health and safety boxesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, John Federman, CEO of JRNI, a platform for scheduling and managing personalised customer experiences, talks about how appointment scheduling and capacity management apps can ensure that customer journeys across virtual and face-to-face channels are seamless. Despite the advancement of online customer service in the financial sector during the pandemic, 73 per cent of customers report that they prefer receiving financial advice in person. However, even clients who visit a bank’s local branches will need to navigate a so-called hybrid system integrating online and off-line interaction with the bank.
In response to rules of social distancing, physical appointments may be preceded by virtual queuing, where the customer may have to wait in their car for other customers to leave the building before entering. Security has always been top priority in financial and banking environment, but Covid added a layer of physical safety requirements to the equation with regards to clients and bank associates alike.
In cases when customers don’t mind not being physically present, file sharing and digital signature enabled video appointments are great ways of negotiating and signing, for example, a mortgage agreement. An around the clock hybrid solution can make it possible for customers to book an appointment anywhere, any time on their preferred digital device.
As JRNI’s is a software- as-a-service platform, the integration of a new client into the is only a matter of days. With a well-designed appointment scheduling application, customers will be granted appointments to a bank associate whose knowledge and expertise is the most relevant to their particular problem or request, which will increase transaction rates considerably.
To learn more about JRNI’s appointment scheduling solution, watch the video.
