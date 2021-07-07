Vivid Graphics announces the launch of a new e-card service, Vivid Emotions
Personal one-to-one communications brought to the corporate market.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivid Graphics Ltd., a leader in the corporate communications and holiday ecard market, announced today the launch of its new sister website, Vivid Emotions (link to website). Vivid Emotions is an online service for sending one-to-one ecards and corporate videos. This new e-card platform offers the user the option to customize each ecard before sending, a first for any Vivid service.
Of the launch of Vivid Emotions, Vivid Graphics President, Tim Derian said, “Vivid Emotions is a groundbreaking new service allowing users to directly reach out to clients, colleagues and partners in a more intimate and personal way while maintaining a professional aesthetic. I am extremely excited to roll it out to our users.”
About Vivid Emotions:
-Includes access to over 100 designs including major holidays and business occasions.
-Allows users to send off individual ecards.
-Allows users to add in a personalized message and company logo.
-Features ability to purchase packages of credits or pay-as-you-go options to suit any budget.
About Vivid Graphics Ltd.:
Founded in 1985, with a design studio in Vancouver and a secondary office in Seattle, Vivid Graphics creates visual business communications both electronically and in print. Offering over 1000 print card and e-card designs, we cater to a wide range of corporate clients across North America. Vivid Graphics also specializes in corporate marketing videos including anniversaries, new employees, explainer and brand introduction videos.
For more information, please visit:
www.vividgraphics.com
www.vividgreetings.com
www.vividemotions.com
Tim Derian
Vivid Graphics Ltd.
