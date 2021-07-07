Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,410 in the last 365 days.

Vivid Graphics announces the launch of a new e-card service, Vivid Emotions

Personal one-to-one communications brought to the corporate market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivid Graphics Ltd., a leader in the corporate communications and holiday ecard market, announced today the launch of its new sister website, Vivid Emotions (link to website). Vivid Emotions is an online service for sending one-to-one ecards and corporate videos. This new e-card platform offers the user the option to customize each ecard before sending, a first for any Vivid service.

Of the launch of Vivid Emotions, Vivid Graphics President, Tim Derian said, “Vivid Emotions is a groundbreaking new service allowing users to directly reach out to clients, colleagues and partners in a more intimate and personal way while maintaining a professional aesthetic. I am extremely excited to roll it out to our users.”


About Vivid Emotions:

-Includes access to over 100 designs including major holidays and business occasions.
-Allows users to send off individual ecards.
-Allows users to add in a personalized message and company logo.
-Features ability to purchase packages of credits or pay-as-you-go options to suit any budget.


About Vivid Graphics Ltd.:

Founded in 1985, with a design studio in Vancouver and a secondary office in Seattle, Vivid Graphics creates visual business communications both electronically and in print. Offering over 1000 print card and e-card designs, we cater to a wide range of corporate clients across North America. Vivid Graphics also specializes in corporate marketing videos including anniversaries, new employees, explainer and brand introduction videos.

For more information, please visit:
www.vividgraphics.com
www.vividgreetings.com
www.vividemotions.com

Tim Derian
Vivid Graphics Ltd.
email us here

You just read:

Vivid Graphics announces the launch of a new e-card service, Vivid Emotions

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.