Reach Out Together to Hold its Fifth Mental Health Summit

Reach Out Together's annual Mental Health Summit is being held on July 12, via ClubHouse, with new and returning panelists & performers.

The Toronto-based not-for-profit will be holding this year's annual flagship event on ClubHouse, a new audio-only platform.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 12, 2021, marks the fifth annual World Reach Out Together Day. It’s the second time around for an exclusively-online event marking that day in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Started five years ago, after founder Aanchal Vashistha’s twin brother Tushar passed away to suicide on that day in 2016, the event is a commemoration and a call-to-action to address stigma around talk of mental health worldwide.

This year’s Mental Health Summit will be the first such conference held by Reach Out Together on ClubHouse, a new and growing voice chat-driven social network with celebrity members including Drake, Oprah Winfrey, and Ashton Kutcher.

Once again, the event will feature panelists with professional and lived experience from around the world in the field of mental health, along with an international array of performers.

This year’s event features four panel discussions in two-hour blocks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT: Coping With Loss & Grief, Life After Trauma, Mental Health in Academia, and Workplace Mental Health.

Reach Out Together chose each of these topics with the mental health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as the main consideration. The Toronto-based not-for-profit involves a worldwide group of volunteers, and a stated ambition for global change. Each volunteer has their own professional or personal experience relating to mental health advocacy.

Guests include author, speaker, and Intuitive Coach Cathleen Elle, author and Transformative Coach Aidan Lazzarotto, and Holistic Nutritionist and Personal Trainer Cassandra Hope, all of whom have been featured as guests on the not-for-profit’s weekly Mental Health Impact Series.

Aalia Lanius of Unsugarcoated Media, a previous collaborator with Reach Out Together at the entrepreneurial educational convention EmpowerCon 2019 in Los Angeles, returns as a panel moderator.

According to the event's description on eventbrite.com, "As the pandemic and public health measures continue to challenge us, our families, and our communities to adapt to an uncertain world, we need community leaders to step up and help normalize mental health discussions, and to normalize reaching out for professional help and other support."

In light of the unique pressures brought by this pandemic, says Aanchal Vash, the organization is deciding to make this year's tickets free. Tickets are available on EventBrite until July 12.